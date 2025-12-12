Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko Ranked in the Top 10 P4P Boxers of the 21st Century

Ukrainians Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko have been included in the top 10 boxers who entered the ring in the 21st century according to The Ring magazine.

Heavyweight world champion under the WBA, WBC and IBF versions Usyk ranked fourth, while Lomachenko — who announced his retirement in early June — came in eighth. This was reported by Suspilne.

The ranking is topped by former American boxer Floyd Mayweather, who achieved 50 wins in 50 professional bouts. Mayweather ended his boxing career in 2017.

The Ring’s ranking of the best boxers of the century: top 10

1. Floyd Mayweather (USA)

2. Manny Pacquiao (Philippines)

3. Terence Crawford (USA)

4. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

5. Naoya Inoue (Japan)

6. Roman González (Nicaragua)

7. Bernard Hopkins (USA)

8. Vasyl Lomachenko (Ukraine)

9. Andre Ward (USA)

10. Saul Alvarez (Mexico)

In mid-November, Usyk vacated his WBO championship title. The boxer explained that this happened because his next mandatory challenger under this sanctioning body would have been Britain’s Fabio Wardley, and for the Ukrainian this fight “was not interesting.”

Instead, Usyk contacted the WBC with a request to hold a voluntary title defence against American Deontay Wilder, and eventually the fight was approved.