NABU is conducting searches at the home and office of Ihor Myroniuk, a former adviser to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and pro-Russian traitor Andrii Derkach.

According to multiple sources, Myroniuk was known as Halushchenko’s “watcher” overseeing numerous issues within the ministry. Contractors working on state energy projects were reportedly summoned to his “back office” for negotiations and approvals.

Ihor Myroniuk

But here’s the real bombshell — Ihor Myroniuk was for years the aide and close associate of pro-Russian traitor Andrii Derkach, who is under U.S. sanctions for Russian intelligence links.

That same Derkach, sources claim, maintained ties with Minister Halushchenko himself.

The revelations raise explosive questions about how deeply Moscow-linked figures may still have influenced Ukraine’s energy system – even during wartime.

To remind, Andriy Derkach, a hereditary Russian FSB/KGB agent, member of the Russian State Duma, and former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for four convocations, served as the first aide to the Prime Minister of Ukraine in 1997-1998.

A friend of Paul Monafort, he is accused by Ukraine and several other sources of directing an intelligence network for the Russian General Staff and organizing private security companies to prepare for the seizure of Ukrainian territory.

In 2020, the US imposed sanctions on him for attempting to interfere in the US elections and for participating in operations aimed at discrediting US officials.

It is also known that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted searches at the home of businessman and co-owner of the “Kvartal 95” studio, Timur Mindich — a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.

EMPR

Tags: