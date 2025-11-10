NABU and SAP after 15 months of investigation and over 1,000 hours of audio recordings, anti-corruption detectives have uncovered the operations of a high-level criminal organization.

According to official reports, the group built a massive corruption network to exert influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear energy company.

It is known that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted searches at the home of businessman and co-owner of the “Kvartal 95” studio, Timur Mindich — a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.

Photo: NABU

At the same time, Herman Halushchenko is also facing an NABU search – and so is Energoatom.

NABU is also conducting searches at the home and office of Ihor Myroniuk, a former adviser to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

According to multiple sources, Myroniuk was known as Halushchenko’s “watcher” overseeing numerous issues within the ministry. Contractors working on state energy projects were reportedly summoned to his “back office” for negotiations and approvals.

But here’s the real bombshell — Myroniuk was for years the aide and close associate of pro-Russian traitor Andrii Derkach, who is under U.S. sanctions for Russian intelligence links.

Photo: NABU

That same Derkach, sources claim, maintained ties with Minister Halushchenko himself.

The revelations raise explosive questions about how deeply Moscow-linked figures may still have influenced Ukraine’s energy system — even during wartime.

And apparently, this isn’t all for today.

Details to follow.

Photo: NABU

