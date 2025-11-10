NABU Raids Kyiv’s Home of Timur Mindich, Business Partner of President Zelenskyy

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the home of businessman and co-owner of the “Kvartal 95” studio, Timur Mindich — a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — on the morning of November 10, according to sources of Ukrainska Pravda.

According to the sources, the search is taking place in Kyiv.

Businessman and co-owner of the “Kvartal 95” studio, and close associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Timur Mindich left Ukraine on November 10 — just a few hours before NABU conducted searches, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported.

They say Mindich fled the country at night, just a few hours before the searches.



Earlier, sources in law enforcement told the publication that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) had come to Mindich with search warrants.

Ukrainska Pravda has requested a comment from NABU, which will be published once received.



In July, Ukrainska Pravda, citing a high-ranking source in anti-corruption agencies, reported that NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) were preparing to issue a suspicion notice to Mindich.

According to sources in business circles, investigators from NABU and SAP “managed to document Mindich’s presence in an apartment at the same address where President Zelensky’s birthday was celebrated five years ago.”

Ukrainska Pravda also reported that Timur Mindich could become a figure in an investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — potentially related to money laundering.

According to the publication’s sources, the American probe involves an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands, a UK-based company, and a person known by the nickname “Sugarman.” (A similar surname belongs to businessman Mykhailo Tsukerman. As noted in investigations by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the “Holos” party, Tsukerman and companies linked to him were involved with the Odesa Port Plant before the full-scale invasion.

EMPR

Tags: