Ukrainian labour migrants transferred billions to Ukraine

Most of remittances from Ukrainian labour migrants come to Ukraine from Poland, the Czech Republic and Russia.

Ukrainian labour migrants continue to support not only their families, but also the Ukrainian economy with their remittances.

According to the data for 2019, private remittances constitute more than 7% of Ukraine’s GDP.

Remittances from Poland amounted to 4 billion USD. Poland continues to occupy the first place among the countries from which the largest volumes of remittances come to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic ranks second. The volume of remittances exceeded 1 billion USD for the first time.

Russia occupies the third place. The number of labor migrants in the Russian Federation decreases annually. The volume of remittances amounted to about 1 billion USD in 2019.

EMPR

Source: hvylya

Photo: pmg.ua