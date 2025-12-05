Searches Underway at MP Skorokhod’s Home as She Is Suspected of Taking a Bribe

The Security Service of Ukraine, NABU, and SAPO have uncovered an organized criminal group in Kyiv led by a Ukrainian MP, who is suspected of accepting a large bribe, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: UP sources in law enforcement agencies, NABU, SAPO, SBU.

Details: According to UP sources, the MP in question is Hanna Skorokhod from the “For the Future” party. Searches are currently underway at her premises.

UP sources say it has been documented that the parliamentarian, together with accomplices, demanded $250,000 from an entrepreneur.

NABU, SAPO, and the SBU confirmed that they uncovered a criminal group headed by a Ukrainian MP. “Initial investigative actions are ongoing,” the statement reads.

Anti-corruption agencies promised to provide further details later.

Background:

On November 14, 2019, “Servant of the People” MP Hanna Skorokhod accused authorities of detaining her husband, Oleksiy Alyakin, in retaliation for her voting against the party line. Skorokhod linked the detention to her opposition to the first reading of the land market bill.

At the same time, faction leader David Arakhamia accused Skorokhod of offering bribes. He also claimed that she was lobbying for the interests of “specific oligarchic groups” in parliament and warned that he would initiate her removal from the faction.

In response to Arakhamia’s accusations, Skorokhod alleged that MPs were supposedly receiving $5,000 in envelopes.

Following these events, the “Servant of the People” faction decided to expel Skorokhod. She subsequently joined the parliamentary group “For the Future,” which is associated with oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.