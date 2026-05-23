Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 23, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1550rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 216 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes, dropping 264 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,753 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,195 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops, including 34 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The russian aggressor also launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Tovstodubove and Pustohorod in Sumy Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck one command post, nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, and one enemy artillery system.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: six combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy carried out 81 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including one strike using MLRS, and launched five airstrikes using 10 guided bombs.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers launched seven assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Ternove, Hraniv, and Novovasylivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled five russian attacks near the settlements of Hlushkivka and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 12 russian forces attempts to advance near the settlements of Torske, Ozerne, Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped three russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled two russian attacks near the settlements of Nykyforivka and Tykhonivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Novodmytrivka, and Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 assault actions by Russian forces near the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Toretske, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Kucheriv Yar, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhorodne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians attacked twice near the settlements of Verbove and Zaporizke.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 32 russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Solodke, Staroukrainka, Dobropillia, Hirske, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: the russian occupiers conducted no active operations.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units stopped two enemy attacks near the settlements of Hola Prystan and Zaplava.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 950 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed five tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 68 artillery systems, one MLRS, four air defense systems, four ground robotic systems, 1,819 unmanned aerial vehicles, 201 vehicles, and five pieces of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 950 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/HTMgTKuWwO — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 23, 2026

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