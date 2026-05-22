Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 22, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1549rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 253 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using a single missile and carried out 95 airstrikes, dropping 288 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,655 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,285 attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops, including 16 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and hit three UAV command posts.

Update as of 10:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 166 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

The enemy carried out 52 airstrikes, dropping 170 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 5,984 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,279 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out three airstrikes using seven guided aerial bombs (KABs), conducted 80 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including two using MLRS. Two enemy assault actions were recorded.

10:00 PM: four combat engagements occurred today. The enemy launched five airstrikes, used ten guided bombs, and carried out 58 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions, including one strike using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian units 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Vilcha, Synelnykove, Vovchanski Khutory, and toward Izbytske.

10:00 PM: the russian occupiers launched five assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Ternove and Novovasylivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops attacked six times toward Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoosynove, and Hlushkivka.

10:00 PM: three combat engagements took place today near the settlements of Hlushkivka and Novoplatonivka. One engagement is still underway.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attempted seven times to break through Ukrainian defenses, attacking near the settlements of Zarichne and Serednie, and toward Lyman and Shyikivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled nine attempts by Russian troops to advance near the settlements of Torske, Ozerne, Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched four assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Piskunivka, and near Riznykivka.

10:00 PM: the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked once near Minkivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders stopped one russian attack near the settlement of Nykyforivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 25 attacks in the areas of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Vilne, Toretske, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and toward Kostiantynivka and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

10:00 PM: the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven russian assaults near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, and Stepanivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 assault actions by the aggressor toward the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Kamianka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne, Bilytske, Shevchenko, and Myrne.

10:00 PM: the russian troops carried out 29 attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Toretske, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne. Two combat engagements are still underway. According to preliminary estimates, 37 Russian occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this direction today. Ukrainian forces destroyed four vehicles and six pieces of specialized enemy equipment, while damaging three vehicles and three artillery guns. In addition, 232 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked seven times near Ternove and toward the settlements of Verbove, Dobropillia, and Kalynivske.

10:00 PM: the russian forces launched two offensives near the settlements of Verbove and Zaporizke.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers carried out 28 attacks toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Dobropillia, Rybne, Zlahoda, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.

10:00 PM: 23 russian attacks took place near the settlements of Dobropillia, Hirske, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, and Charivne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders stopped one russian attempt to advance near Shcherbaky.

10:00 PM: the russian occupiers conducted no active operations.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops conducted three attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped three russian offensive actions near the settlements of Hola Prystan and Zaplava.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of enemy forces and are putting up effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 880 personnel. Ukrainian forces also neutralized one tank, three armored combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, one MLRS, one air defense system, four ground robotic systems, 1,872 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 135 enemy vehicles.

russia's losses in manpower – 880 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/gm5whIzCWS — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 22, 2026

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