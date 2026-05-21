Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 21, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1548rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 233 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using a single missile and carried out 98 airstrikes, dropping 325 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 8,902 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,047 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including 75 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pustohorod and Tovstodubove in Sumy Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and destroyed one enemy artillery system.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: six combat engagements took place over the past day. The aggressor carried out two airstrikes using seven guided aerial bombs (KABs) and conducted 73 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units five times toward Izbytske and in the areas of Starytsia and Lyman.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked seven times toward the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoosynove.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops attempted 13 times to break through our defenses, attacking near the settlements of Drobysheve, Dibrova, Ozerne, Stavky, Lyman, and Yampil.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces launched five assaults near the settlements of Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians carried out one assault action near Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted 27 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Toretske, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Vilne, Bilytske, and Kucheriv Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops attacked five times near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Ivanivka, and Kalynivske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers carried out 29 attacks toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders stopped two russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops conducted no offensive operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Overall, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 910 personnel. In addition, Ukrainian forces neutralized five armored combat vehicles, 54 artillery systems, two MLRS, one air defense system, four ground robotic systems, 1,715 unmanned aerial vehicles, 202 vehicles, and one piece of special equipment belonging to the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower – 910 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/zwfeaI9vN2 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 21, 2026

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