Ukrainian jazz pianist, composer, arranger, and educator Oleksii Saranchin has died, according to reports shared by members of Ukraine’s music community.

Oleksii Saranchin was widely regarded as one of the defining figures of modern Ukrainian jazz – a musician whose influence extended far beyond concert halls and recording studios.

Photo: Oleskii Saranchin FB

For decades, he helped shape the country’s contemporary jazz scene as a performer, composer, educator, and collaborator with some of Ukraine’s most respected artists.

Photo: Oleksii Saranchin FB

Born in Kharkiv, Saranchin began studying music in early childhood before continuing his education at the Borys Liatoshynsky Music College and later at the Kharkiv Institute of Arts. Over the years, he became known for blending classical technique with modern jazz improvisation, creating a distinctive sound recognized across Ukraine’s music scene.

Photo: Oleksii Saranchin FB

Saranchin was a longtime pianist of the influential Ukrainian jazz collective “Skhid-Side,” often described as one of the pioneering modern jazz groups in independent Ukraine. He also worked across genres, collaborating with leading Ukrainian musicians and projects ranging from experimental jazz ensembles to rock and pop artists.

Throughout his career, Saranchin performed with international musicians and became known for his sophisticated arrangements and emotionally layered improvisation. Colleagues frequently described him as one of the country’s most technically gifted jazz pianists.

Photo: Oleksii Saranchin FB

Beyond performance, he played a major role in music education. Saranchin taught at Kyiv’s prestigious R. Glier Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music, mentoring a new generation of Ukrainian jazz musicians and composers.

In Ukrainian cultural circles, Saranchin represented a generation of musicians who helped build an independent national jazz identity after the collapse of the Soviet Union. His work connected Ukrainian jazz traditions with European and American influences while maintaining a distinctly local artistic voice.

Photo: Oleksii Saranchin FB

News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from musicians, students, and cultural figures across Ukraine, many describing him as both a virtuoso performer and a deeply influential mentor.

His passing marks another major loss for Ukraine’s cultural community during a period when the country’s artists, filmmakers, writers, and musicians continue working under the pressures of war and national upheaval.

For many in Ukraine’s jazz scene, Oleksii Saranchin was more than a musician — he was one of the architects of modern Ukrainian jazz itself.

Oleksii’s talent, artistry, and spirit left a profound mark on Ukrainian music and on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him or hearing his work. His legacy will continue to live through his music and through the memories he created for countless people in Ukraine and beyond.

We had the honor of knowing Oleksii and collaborating with him on a music project.

The entire EMPR Media team deeply mourns this tragic loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to Oleksii Saranchin’s family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues throughout Ukraine’s jazz community.

EMPR

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