Ukraine has delivered explosive new evidence to The Hague alleging Russia forcibly deported and abused over 1,800 prisoners, including torture, illegal detention, and forced labor inside Russia.

Ukraine has submitted new evidence to The Hague detailing Russian war crimes involving more than 1,800 Ukrainian prisoners. Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) received a new dossier documenting forced deportations and unlawful detention from Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Russian forces forcibly transferred prisoners in November 2022 through occupied Crimea into Russian penal colonies. Evidence indicates this was a premeditated operation – from the seizure of Ukrainian prisons to systematic detention inside Russia.

Witness testimony and documentation describe torture, beatings, psychological abuse, forced labor on military infrastructure, coercion into Russian citizenship, and illegal detention beyond sentence terms.

More than 400 survivor testimonies, Russian court records, and official documents form the evidentiary base. Ukrainian NGOs and international legal groups contributed to building the case.

Ukrainian officials say the evidence strengthens accountability efforts at the ICC, marking another step toward prosecuting Russian war crimes.

EMPR

Tags: