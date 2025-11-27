British Documentary About Ukraine War and Volunteer Hero Wins Prestigious Emmy Award
Photo: BBC / screenshot from video

A British documentary about volunteer Chris Parry, who saved over 400 Ukrainians, has won an Emmy, earning recognition for its powerful portrayal of frontline rescues.

A British film about the war in Ukraine and a foreign volunteer who saved over 400 of our people has won one of the most prestigious American television awards — an Emmy. This was reported by Sho Tam.

The film was recognized in the category of “Best Documentary Project.”

The documentary Hell Jumper tells the story of British volunteer Chris Parry, who, after the start of the full-scale war, went to Ukraine with his friends. There, he joined an evacuation team and helped rescue over 400 civilians from frontline areas. Unfortunately, in January 2023, he was killed.

