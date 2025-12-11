The Book Arsenal festival announced winners of the 2025 Best Book Design competition, awarding top prizes across utilitarian, text, art, visual storytelling, and experimental book categories.

The international “Book Arsenal” festival has announced the winners of the tenth annual Best Book Design 2025 competition. This was reported on the festival’s website, according to tykyiv.

It is known that this year the competition received 225 submissions: these were books published between December 2024 and November 2025 that had not been submitted previously.

The Grand Prix of the competition and the victory in the “Utilitarian Book” category went to the book Beau Monde on Empire’s Edge: State and Stage in Soviet Ukraine by Mayhill Fowler, published by RODOVID. The designer and layout artist is Volodymyr Havrysh.

In the “Text Book” category, the winner was Susan Sontag: The Complete Rolling Stone Interview by Jonathan Cott, published by the Solomiia Pavlychko “Osnovy” Publishing House. The designer and layout artist is Oleksii Salnikov, the technical editor is Mykola Klymchuk, and the print manager is Ruslan Fokin.

In the “Art Book” category, the winner was ABRACADABRA by Pavlo Makov, published by ist publishing. The design and layout were created by 3Z Studio. The illustrations are by Pavlo Makov.

In the “Visual Storytelling” category, the winner was FROM THE WORD. About communication and understanding each other, published by the Old Lion Publishing House. The artistic design was created by the Agrafka creative studio (Romana Romanyshyn and Andriy Lesiv).

In the “Experiment” category, the jury selected two winners:

Road Works by Olga Kuzovkina, self-published. Artistic design by Olga Kuzovkina; illustrators: Olga Kuzovkina, Viktoriia Hermanenko, Yevheniia Katashynska, Oleksii Salnikov, Vlad Boiko, Maryna Zevako, Svitlana Kornienko, and Oleksandr Babariko.

Photographs from the Front: A Diary of Collective Memories by Oleksandra Klod, published by Ilostmylibrary. Concept by Oleksandra Klod and Aliona Karavai; design and layout by Yaroslava Kovalchuk. Photographs by Olga Niemtseva, Iryna ISky, Alia Lis, Ryan Christopher Collins, and Oleksii Valuiskyi-Sharyhin.

