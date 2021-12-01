Russia may have access to Diia – state mobile application that holds personal data of millions of Ukrainians

Russian companies may have access to Diia technologies. Russia may have access to the Diia mobile application that has been entrusted with personal data of millions of Ukrainian citizens. This information was published by the Internet resource Legal Informatics.







According to it, there were two Russian companies among those involved in providing services. Both companies now have access to Diia technologies, and thus can interact with other state information systems of Ukraine.

The most interesting thing is that one of these companies – EPAM Systems – has ties with the Russian government and develops software, in particular for Sberbank of Russia, VTB, Rostelecom and Yandex, i.e falls within the purview of the Russian FSB.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov called for checking all the data before making final conclusions. “This question should be asked to the Cabinet of Ministers. The staff of the National Security and Defense Council is dealing with its own issues. Moreover, if there are any questions, we need to understand whether it is true or not because this information has appeared today. We have a lot of information lately. When we start checking it, unfortunately or fortunately, it proves to be untrue. We are often introduced to information processes, so we need to understand and find out whether this is true,” he said.

EMPR

Tags: