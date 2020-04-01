Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 29

On March 3, 2020 the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ukraine.

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

669 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ukraine as of March 31, 2020 (official data available on April 1, 10 a.m. kyiv time).

The Ministry of Health informed on 120 new cases during the last 24 hours.

In total, 3178 suspected caseshave been laboratory tested (+378 for the last day), Public Health Center reports. Among mentioned 536 cases were tested as COVID-19 positive.

Regional dimensions ofconfirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

49 cases in Vinnytska (+13 for 24h),

7 cases in Volynska (+4 for 24h),

9 cases in Dnipropertovska,

6 cases in Donetska,

5 cases in Zhytomyrska (1 death),

1 case in Zakarpatska,

13 cases in Zaporizhska,

64 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+19 for 24h), (3 deaths),

134 cases in Kyiv city (+27 for 24h),

57 cases in Kyivska (+12 cases and +1 death for 24h), (3 deaths in total),

6 cases in Kirovogradska (+2 for 24h),

6 cases in Lvivska,

3 cases in Luhanska (+1 for 24h),

12 cases in Odeska (+1 for 24h),

2 cases in Poltavska (+1 for 24h),

15 cases in Rivnenska Oblast (+2 new for 24h), (3 deaths),

19 cases in Sumska (+9 cases and +1 death for 24h), (2 deaths in total),

98 cases in Ternopilska (+20 for 24h), (1 death),

1 case in Kharkivska,

1 case in Khersonska,

3 cases in Khmelnytska,

52 cases in Cherkaska (+2 cases for 24h),

104 cases in Chernivetska (+20 cases and +2 deaths for 24h), (4 deaths in total),

2 cases in Chernigivska.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.22 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

4 COVID-19 positive patients passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

In total 17 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine. Total death rate is 2.5% (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

10 patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine (+2 for the last 24h).

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 11 (3/13/2020): 2

day 14 (3/16/2020): 5

day 15 (3/17/2020): 14

day 16 (3/18/2020): 16

day 17 (3/19/2020): 26

day 18 (3/20/2020): 41

day 19 (3/21/2020): 47

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 21 (3/23/2020): 84

day 22 (3/24/2020): 113

day 23 (3/25/2020): 156

day 24 (3/26/2020): 218

day 25 (3/27/2020): 311

day 26 (3/28/2020): 418

day 27 (3/29/2020): 480

day 28 (3/30/2020): 548

day 28 (3/31/2020): 669

