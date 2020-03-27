Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 24

On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ukraine.

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.









218 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ukraine as of March 26, 2020 (official data available on March 27, 10 a.m. kyiv time).

The Ministry of Health informed on 62 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Geographical dimensions of the new coronavirus cases are as follows: 4 – Vinnytska, 1 – Cherkaska, 1 – Dnipropertovska, 1 – Donetska, 1 – Zakarpatska, 8 – Ivano-Frankivska, 13 – Kyiv city, 8 – Kyivska, 1 – Lvivska, 9 – Rivnenska, 10 – Ternopilska, 5 – Chernivetska.

In total, 1401 suspected cases have been laboratory tested (+277 for the last day), Public Health Center reports. 218 cases tested as COVID-19 positive, 7 cases are being tested, the rest have been tested as negative.

Regional dimensions of total 218 confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

5 cases in Vinnytska,

2 cases in Volynska,

3 cases in Dnipropertovska,

2 cases in Donetska,

8 cases in Zaporizhska,

1 case in Zakarpatska,

2 cases in Zhytomyrska (1 death and 1 active),

24 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (2 deaths and 12 active),

47 cases in Kyiv city,

32 cases in Kyivska,

3 cases in Lvivska,

1 case in Luhanska,

4 cases in Odeska,

9 cases in Rivnenska Oblast,

25 cases in Ternopilska (1 death and 24 active),

1 case in Khersonska,

47 cases in Chernivetska (1 death, 41 active and 5 recovered),

2 cases in Cherkaska.

The Presidential Office reports on total 941 cases suspected COVID-19 in Ukraine (+ 185 for the last 24 hours).

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.4 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

In total 5 deaths cases of coronavirus reported in Ukraine. Coronavirus death rate is about 2.3% in Ukraine (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

5 patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine.

