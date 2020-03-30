Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 27

On March 3, 2020 the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ukraine.

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.









480 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ukraine as of March 29, 2020 (official data available on March 30, 10 a.m. kyiv time).

The Ministry of Health informed on 62 new cases during the last 24 hours.

In total, 2264 suspected caseshave been laboratory tested (+298 for the last day), Public Health Center reports. 480 cases tested as COVID-19 positive.

Regional dimensions ofconfirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

23 cases in Vinnytska (+1 for 24h),

2 cases in Volynska,

8 cases in Dnipropertovska (+2 for 24h),

6 cases in Donetska (+4 for 24h),

5 cases in Zhytomyrska (+1 for 24h), (1 death),

1 case in Zakarpatska,

11 cases in Zaporizhska,

41 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (3 deaths),

102 cases in Kyiv city (+20 for 24h),

49 cases in Kyivska (+4 for 24h), (+2 deaths for 24h),

4 cases in Kirovogradska,

6 cases in Lvivska (+1 for 24h)

2 cases in Luhanska,

8 cases in Odeska,

1 case in Poltavska,

11 cases in Rivnenska Oblast (+2 for 24h), (2 death),

9 cases in Sumska (+3 for 24h), (1 death),

60 cases in Ternopilska (+3 for 24h), (1 death),

1 case in Kharkivska,

1 case in Khersonska,

2 cases in Khmelnytska (+1 for 24h),

50 cases in Cherkaska (+4 for 24h),

75 cases in Chernivetska (+16 for 24h), (1 death),

2 cases in Chernigivska (+1 for 24h).

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.15 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

6 patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine (+1 for the last 24h).

2 COVID-19 positive patients passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

In total 11 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine. Total death rate is 2.3% (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

