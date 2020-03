Ukraine confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on March 16, 2020.









This is reported by Center for civil health of Ukraine at 9 am today.

Both new cases reported in Chernivtsi region, Western Ukraine.

5 cases of COVID-19 in total confirmed in Ukraine since March 3, 2020. 4 cases remain active and 1 death.

EMPR

Source: CCH, tsn

