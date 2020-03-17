COVID-19 in Ukraine updates: March 17, 2020

EMPR begins daily monitoring of COVID-19 spread in Ukraine.









We will provide live updates to inform our readers with latest updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including the reginal dimentions.

7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 17, 2020 (9am): 4 cases in Chernivtsi oblast (all active), 2 in Kyiv city (all active) and 1 in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 death).

Odessa Major reports about 11 Ukrainians in Odessa hospitals, that are suspected of COVID-19 infections. All people returned from abroad and ask to isolaste them. COVID-19 test results on mentioned cases will be available in nearest days.

Another usefull tool – Tableu Public shows operative interactive map on COVID-19 cases in Ukraine. This map illustrates real cases from the hospitals. Green buttons on the map shows.

