Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 18

On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ukraine.

We provide daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

The Ministry of Health officially informed on 15 new cases of the coronavirus during the day of March 20, 2020 (data on 11pm kyiv time).

10 new cases reported in Chernivtsi Oblast, 1 – in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, 1 – in Kharkiv Oblast, 1 – in Kyiv Oblast, 1 – in Lviv Oblast, 1 – in Ternopil Oblast.

The Presidential Office reports on total 442 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ukraine (which is 81 more than yesterday – 361 case).

Meantime, Public Health Center reports on 415 laboratory tested cases of coronavirus from the beginning of the year. 41 cases laboratory confirmed, 47 cases are being tested, the rest have been tested as negative.

Regional dimensions of total 41 confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

25 cases in Chernivtsi Oblast (1 death, 23 active and 1 recovered),

3 cases in Kyiv city (all active),

3 cases in Kyiv Oblast (all active),

2 cases in Dnipro Oblast (all active),

2 cases in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 death and 1 active),

2 cases in Ivano-Frankivsk (1 death and 1 active),

1 case in Donetsk Oblast (active),

1 case in Kharkiv Oblast (active),

1 case in Lvivska Oblast (active),

1 case in Ternopilska Oblast (active).

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.6 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

Coronavirus death rate is about 7.1% in Ukraine (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

