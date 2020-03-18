Coronavirus in Ukraine: updates as of March 18, 2020

EMPR begins daily monitoring of coronovirus spread in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine officially reports on 2 new cases of the coronavirus that confirmed in Ukraine over the last day. 1 case was confirmed in Kyiv Oblast and 1 in Donetsk Oblast.

It total, 16 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 18, 2020. Regional dimension are as follows:

10 cases in Chernivtsi oblast (1 death and 9 active),

2 cases in Kyiv city (all active),

2 casse in Kyiv Oblast (active),

1 case in Donetsk Oblast (active) and

1 case in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 death).

51 Ukrainianas hospitalized with suspection on COVID-19 infection. In addition, 103 contact persons defined by the MOH authorities. All mentioned are currently being checked for COVID-19, MOH reports.

It worth mentioned, that due to the Presidential Office data, 199 suspected cases exists in Ukraine.

In total, analyses on 640 cases have been checked by the Public Health Center since the beginning of 2020.

The Presidential office presents interractive tool for mapping all suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine and within regions.

