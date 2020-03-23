Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 21

On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ukraine.









EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

The Ministry of Health officially informed on 11 new cases of the coronavirus during the day of March 23, 2020 (data on march 24,2020 10pm Kyiv time).

10 new cases reported in in Kyiv Oblast, and 1 new case in Ternopil Obast.

The Presidential Office reports on total 705 hospitalized cases suspected COVID-19 in Ukraine.

123 Ukrainians were hospitalized for the last 24 hours with suspected COVID-19.

Meantime, Public Health Center reports on 756 cases for laboratory testing (+111 for the last day) of coronavirus from the beginning of the year.

Total 84 cases laboratory confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Ukraine (official data on March 24, 2020, 10 p.m. Kyiv time).

52 cases are being tested, the rest have been tested as negative.

Regional dimensions of total 84 confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

29 cases in Kyiv city (all active).

25 casesin Chernivtsi Oblast (1 death, 23 active and 1 recovered),

15 cases in Kyiv Oblast (all active),

5 cases in Ivano-Frankivsk (1 death and 4 active),

2 cases in Dnipro Oblast (all active),

2 cases in Lvivska Oblast (active),

2 cases in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 death and 1 active),

1 case in Donetsk Oblast (active),

2 cases in Ternopil Oblast (active),

1 case in Cherkasy Oblast (active).

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.2 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

Coronavirus death rate is about 3.6% in Ukraine (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

EMPR

