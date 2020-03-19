On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ukraine.

We provide daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.









The Ministry of Health officially informed on 10 new cases of the coronavirus during the day of March 19, 2020.

5 new cases reported in Chernivtsi Oblast, 1 – in Kyiv city, 2 – in Dnipro Oblast, 1- in Zhytomyr, and 1- in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (death).

The Presidential Office reports on total 361 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ukraine. This figure increased by 162 cases for the last day.

Meantime, Public Health Center reports on 308 laboratory tested cases of coronavirus from the beginning of the year. 26 cases laboratory confirmed, 33 cases are being tested, the rest have been tested as negative.

Regional dimensions of total 26 confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

15 – in Chernivtsi Oblast (1 death and 14 active),

3 – in Kyiv city (all active),

2 – in Kyiv Oblast (all active),

2 – in Dnipro Oblast (all active),

2 – in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 active and 1 death),

1 – in Ivano-Frankivsk (1 death).

1 – in Donetsk Oblast (active).

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1,6 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

11,5% is death rate in Ukraine from the coronavirus infection (0,6-3,5% – average world statistics).

EMPR

