Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 26

On March 3, 2020 the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ukraine.

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.









418 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ukraine as of March 28, 2020 (official data available on March 29, 10 a.m. kyiv time).

The Ministry of Health informed on 109 new cases during the last 24 hours.

In total, 1966 suspected caseshave been laboratory tested (+254 for the last day), Public Health Center reports. 418 cases tested as COVID-19 positive.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

22 cases in Vinnytska (+6 for 24h),

2 cases in Volynska,

6 cases in Dnipropertovska,

2 cases in Donetska,

5 cases in Zhytomyrska (+1 for 24h), (1 death),

1 case in Zakarpatska,

11 cases in Zaporizhska (+1 for 24h),

41 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+13 for 24h), (3 deaths),

82 cases in Kyiv city (+8 for 24h),

45 cases in Kyivska (+4 for 24h),

4 cases in Kirovogradska (all new),

5 cases in Lvivska,

2 cases in Luhanska,

8 cases in Odeska (+2 for 24h),

1 case in Poltavska,

9 cases in Rivnenska Oblast (2 death), (+1 death for 24h),

6 cases in Sumska (+1 for 24h), (1 death),

57 cases in Ternopilska (+14 for 24h), (1 death),

1 case in Kharkivska,

1 case in Khersonska,

1 case in Khmelnytska,

46 cases in Cherkaska (+43 for 24h),

59 cases in Chernivetska (+12 for 24h), (1 death),

1 case in Chernigivska.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.44 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

5 patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine.

1 COVID-19 positive patient passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

In total 9 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine. Total death rate is 2.6% (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

