Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 19

On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ukraine.

We provide daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

The Ministry of Health officially informed on 6 new cases of the coronavirus during the day of March 20, 2020 (data on 9pm kyiv time).

All new cases reported in in Kyiv city. Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitchko in his video address says about 7, not 6 cases confirmed in Kyiv.

The Presidential Office reports on total 582 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ukraine, which is 140 casses more than yesterday.

Meantime, Public Health Center reports on 531 cases for laboratory testing (+116 for the day) of coronavirus from the beginning of the year.

47 cases laboratory confirmed as COVID-19 positive, 43 cases are being tested, the rest have been tested as negative.

Regional dimensions of total 47 confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

25 casesin Chernivtsi Oblast (1 death, 23 active and 1 recovered),

9 cases in Kyiv city (all active).

3 casesin Kyiv Oblast (all active),

2 casesin Dnipro Oblast (all active),

2 casesin Zhytomyr Oblast (1 death and 1 active),

2 casesin Ivano-Frankivsk (1 death and 1 active),

1 casein Donetsk Oblast (active),

1 case in Kharkiv Oblast (active),

1 case in Lvivska Oblast (active),

1 case in Ternopilska Oblast (active).

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.2 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

Coronavirus death rate is about 6.4% in Ukraine (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

EMPR

Source: den, interactive map

Tags: