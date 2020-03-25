Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 23

On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ukraine.

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

The Ministry of Health officially informed on 34 new cases of the coronavirus during the day of March 25, 2020 (data on 10 pm kyiv time).

New cases dimentions within the Oblasts are as follows: 1 -in Vinnytska, 1 – in Volynska, 5 – Zaporyzhska, 11 – in Ivano-Frankivsk, 3 – in Kyiv, 2 – in Kyiv city, 2 – Luhanska, 3 – in Odesa, 4 – in Ternopil, 3 – in Kherson, 1 – in Cherkaska, 1 – Chernivetska.

The Presidential Office reports on total 756 hospitalized cases suspected COVID-19 in Ukraine.

51 Ukrainians were hospitalized for the last 24 hours with suspected COVID-19.

Meantime, Public Health Center reports on 1124 cases for laboratory testing (+183 for the last day) of coronavirus from the beginning of the year.

Total 145 cases laboratory confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Ukraine (official data on March 25, 2020, 10 p.m. Kyiv time).

62 cases are being tested, the rest have been tested as negative.

Regional dimensions of total 145 confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

38 cases in Chernivtsi Oblast (1 death, 23 active and 1 recovered),

34 cases in Kyiv city (all active),

24 cases in Kyiv Oblast (all active),

16 cases in Ivano-Frankivsk (2 deaths and 14 active),

8 cases in Ternopil Oblast (1 death and 7 active),

7 cases in Zaporizhska Oblast (active),

2 cases in Dnipro Oblast (all active),

2 cases in Lvivska Oblast (active),

2 cases in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 death and 1 active),

2 cases in Cherkasy Oblast (active).

1 case in Donetsk Oblast (active),

1 case in Luhanska Oblast (active),

4 cases in Odessa Oblast (active),

2 cases in Volynska Oblast (active),

1 case in Vinnytska Oblast (active),

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.4 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

Coronavirus death rate is about 2.7% in Ukraine (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

