Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 28

On March 3, 2020 the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ukraine.

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

549 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ukraine as of March 30, 2020 (official data available on March 31, 10 a.m. kyiv time).

The Ministry of Health informed on 69 new cases during the last 24 hours.

In total, 2642 suspected caseshave been laboratory tested (+378 for the last day), Public Health Center reports. Among mentioned 549 cases were tested as COVID-19 positive.

Regional dimensions ofconfirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

36 cases in Vinnytska (+13 for 24h),

3 cases in Volynska (+1 for 24h),

9 cases in Dnipropertovska (+1 for 24h),

6 cases in Donetska,

5 cases in Zhytomyrska (1 death),

1 case in Zakarpatska,

13 cases in Zaporizhska (+2 for 24h),

45 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+4 for 24h), (3 deaths),

107 cases in Kyiv city (+5 for 24h),

45 cases in Kyivska (+3 for 24h), (2 death),

4 cases in Kirovogradska,

6 cases in Lvivska,

2 cases in Luhanska,

11 cases in Odeska (+3 for 24h),

1 case in Poltavska,

13 cases in Rivnenska Oblast (+2 new cases and +1 death for 24h), (3 deaths in total),

10 cases in Sumska (+1 for 24h), (1 death),

78 cases in Ternopilska (+18 for 24h), (1 death),

1 case in Kharkivska,

1 case in Khersonska,

3 cases in Khmelnytska (+1 for 24h),

50 cases in Cherkaska,

90 cases in Chernivetska (+15 new cases and +1 death for 24h), (2 deaths in total),

2 cases in Chernigivska.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.14 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

8 patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine (+2 for the last 24h).

2 COVID-19 positive patients passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

In total 13 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine. Total death rate is 2.4% (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 2 (3/03/2020): 1

day 3 (3/03/2020): 1

day 4 (3/03/2020): 1

day 5 (3/03/2020): 1

day 6 (3/03/2020): 1

day 7 (3/03/2020): 1

day 8 (3/03/2020): 1

day 9 (3/03/2020): 1

day 10 (3/03/2020): 1

day 11 (3/03/2020): 1

day 12 (3/03/2020): 1

day 13 (3/03/2020): 1

day 14 (3/03/2020): 1

day 15 (3/03/2020): 1

day 16 (3/03/2020): 1

day 17 (3/03/2020): 1

day 18 (3/03/2020): 1

day 19 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/03/2020): 1

day 21 (3/03/2020): 1

day 22 (3/03/2020): 113

day 23 (3/03/2020): 156

day 24 (3/03/2020): 218

day 25 (3/03/2020): 311

day 26 (3/03/2020): 418

day 27 (3/03/2020): 480

day 28 (3/30/2020): 548

