Coronavirus in Ukraine updates: Day 22

On March 3, 2020 the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Ukraine.









EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

The Ministry of Health officially informed on 29 new cases of the coronavirus during the day of March 24, 2020.

13 new cases reported in Chernivetska Oblast, 7 new cases reported in Kyiv Oblast, 2 new cases in Kyiv city, 2 new cases in Zaporizhska Oblast, 2 new cases in Ternopil Obast, 1 new case in Volynska Oblast, 1 new case in Luhanska Oblast, 1 new case in Odesa Oblast.

The Presidential Office reports on total 756 hospitalized cases suspected COVID-19 in Ukraine.

51 Ukrainians were hospitalized for the last 24 hours with suspected COVID-19.

Meantime, Public Health Center reports on 941 756 cases for laboratory testing (+185 for the last day) of coronavirus from the beginning of the year.

Total 113 cases laboratory confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Ukraine (official data on March 25, 2020, 10 p.m. Kyiv time).

53 cases are being tested, the rest have been tested as negative.

Regional dimensions of total 113 confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

38 casesin Chernivtsi Oblast (1 death, 23 active and 1 recovered),

31 cases in Kyiv city (all active).

22 cases in Kyiv Oblast (all active),

5 cases in Ivano-Frankivsk (1 death and 4 active),

4 cases in Ternopil Oblast (active),

2 cases in Dnipro Oblast (all active),

2 cases in Lvivska Oblast (active),

2 cases in Zaporizhska Oblast (active),

2 cases in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 death and 1 active),

1 case in Cherkasy Oblast (active).

1 case in Donetsk Oblast (active),

1 case in Luhanska Oblast (active),

1 case in Odessa Oblast (active),

1 case in Volynska Oblast (active),

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in 1.4 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

Coronavirus death rate is about 2.7% in Ukraine (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics).

EMPR

Tags: