More than 3 million tourists have visited Ukraine in 2021

More than 3 million tourists have visited Ukraine since the beginning of the year.



The State Agency for Tourism Development reported that tourist flow to Ukraine increased by 12.6% over a period of nine months in 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. In total, more than 3 million foreigners have visited Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

According to new statistics, a reorientation of the tourism market has taken place in Ukraine. As of October 2021, 70% of foreigners visiting Ukraine were European citizens, 25.5% of tourists came from Asia, 3% – from North America, 1.4% – from Africa, 0.6% – from Oceania  and  0.2%  – from South America. 

By the way, during the same period of 2020, the number of Asians who entered Ukraine was much less and comprised 17.7%, whereas the number of Europeans decreased from 79.2% in 2020 down to 70% in 2021.

According to the State Agency for Tourism Development, in terms of visits to Ukraine, the TOP 15 countries were Moldova, Russia, Poland, Romania, Belarus, Turkey, Hungary, Germany, Israel, USA, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Great Britain, India and Azerbaijan.

EMPR

Source: myc.news

