Ukraine offers interactive science museums and planetariums where visitors of all ages can explore physics, biology, astronomy, and technology through hands-on exhibits and immersive experiences.

If you ever thought that science is just complicated diagrams and boring formulas, you’re mistaken. Today in Ukraine, there are places where you can explore space, become part of a molecule or an atom, take a journey through the human body, and see how organs function.

And the best part – instead of the usual “do not touch” rule, an unofficial motto applies: “try everything, and then try it again.”

If you want to learn more about science beyond books, Ukrainska Pravda. Zhittia has compiled a list of 10 Ukrainian science museums and interactive spaces worth visiting not only for children but also for adults:

Museum of Science, Lviv

This is a space of over two thousand square meters where visitors can not only observe but also conduct experiments, interact with exhibits, and explore science hands-on.

The museum features 9 thematic zones:

Science – this section has 40 exhibits designed to help visitors better understand the world around them.

Air – 11 exhibits demonstrate wind energy, pneumatic systems, “air deliveries,” and more.

Acoustics – here you can experience sound waves, see your voice displayed as a diagram on a screen, or measure the speed of sound.

Human Body – learn about the physical and biological aspects of the human body, such as how we see, hear, and navigate space.

Water – this section allows visitors to “experience” water purification, simulate waves, experiment with liquid viscosity, or dive into the planet’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench.

Optics – exhibits let you play with light colors and learn about color mixing.

Electricity – see how electricity is generated, explore sources of green (renewable) energy, and even try producing electricity yourself.

Robots – visitors can interact with RoboThespian, which can answer questions, sing, or perform dance moves. You can also control the KUKA KR 210 robotic arm.

Formula 1 – a red race car is on display. Visitors can sit in the driver’s seat, and there’s also a pit-stop simulator nearby.

The museum is divided into nine thematic zones. Photo: Museum of Science, Lviv

Address – 200A Stryiska Street

Opening hours – daily from 10:00 to 20:00

Ticket prices – for everyone taller than 90 cm, a ticket costs 500 UAH. Tickets can be purchased online via the provided link.

Free entry is granted to:

Children under 90 cm in height

Children with disabilities under 18 years old

Children of deceased, missing, or captured servicemen (with supporting documents)

Servicemen with disabilities (with supporting documents)

Servicemen who have been in captivity

Discounts: Active servicemen receive a 50% discount on tickets with a combat service ID (UBD).

Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Eureka – Interactive Museum of Interesting Science and Technology, Lviv

This is a science-entertainment interactive museum that opened in 2017. Its exhibition features over 50 interactive exhibits that visitors can engage with. Each exhibit explains a phenomenon in physics, optics, magnetism, electricity, mechanics, acoustics, or human anatomy.

The museum also includes a hall of funhouse mirrors, a room with musical instruments, a planetarium where visitors can learn about the structure of the universe and watch educational science films, a virtual reality world, and a laboratory.

Eureka features over 50 interactive exhibits that visitors can engage with.

Photo: Eureka – Interactive Museum of Interesting Science and Technology

In addition, the museum hosts educational science shows, workshops, interactive entertainment quests, and programs.

Address – 106 Knyahyni Olhy Street (New TSUM), 4th floor, Hall 15, Lviv

Opening hours:

Monday–Friday: 10:00–20:00

Saturday: 10:00–19:00

Sunday: 11:00–19:00

Last entry at 18:30

Ticket prices – available on the museum’s website.

Museum of Science, Chernivtsi

This is an interactive educational space created with the support of the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (MAN). The museum opened in December 2022.

Here, children and adults can explore physical, chemical, and biological phenomena through interaction with exhibits — there are around 100 exhibits in total.

The museum is divided into four thematic zones:

Nature

Human Body

Physics and Mathematics

Visual Illusions

Each zone has interpreters who assist children, explain scientific principles, and teach how to use the available objects and exhibits.

Visitors have the opportunity to see various physical and chemical processes firsthand and understand how scientific laws work in real life. For example, they can touch the stars, study the structure of living organisms, experiment with physics and mathematics, or explore a mirror labyrinth.

Address – 43 Khotynska Street (Boyanivka Shopping Center, 2nd floor), Chernivtsi

Opening hours – Wednesday to Sunday, 11:00–16:00

Ticket prices and visiting conditions – to visit the museum, you must fill out a registration form via the provided link. Phone confirmations are not required; the administrator will only call if it is impossible to accommodate the group.

MAN Science Museum, Kyiv

This is the first state interactive science museum in Ukraine, created under the Minor Academy of Sciences. The museum houses over 120 scientific exhibits.

Visitors can ride a bicycle with square wheels, see a two-meter hologram and a multi-kilogram crystal, learn about the structure of the human body, and hold models of the brain and other organs.

Guests can also see their own voice visualized, enter a giant seashell, explore a mirror tunnel with optical illusions, and learn how colors mix and holograms are formed.

The museum houses over 120 scientific exhibits.

Photo: Science Museum of the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

The largest interactive exhibit in the Science Museum is a glass ceiling that changes color.

Address – 1 Akademika Glushkova Street (VDNH), Pavilion No. 23; nearest metro station: Vystavkovyi Tsentr

Opening hours:

Monday – closed

Tuesday–Friday – 10:00–18:00

Saturday–Sunday – 10:00–20:00

Please note that due to technical reasons, the museum will have limited hours on December 16 and 19: it will be open from 12:00–18:00 and 10:00–16:00, respectively.

Ticket prices:

General – 300 UAH. Includes 2 hours in the museum and guidance from interpreters to explore exhibits.

General + Science Show – 400 UAH. Includes 1.5 hours in the museum, a 30-minute science show, and interpreter assistance.

Discounted – available at the museum ticket office for orphans, children of combatants, children who lost parents in combat, and children of persons with disabilities of groups 1 and 2.

All tickets, except discounted ones, can be purchased online via the provided link.

Experimentarium Museum of Science and Technology, Kyiv

This is one of the most well-known interactive science spaces in the capital. Covering over 1,400 square meters, the museum features around 300 interactive exhibits that clearly demonstrate the laws of physics, natural phenomena, human anatomy, and modern technology.

Visitors can also build a bridge without a single nail, explore the secrets of water, investigate various illusions and puzzles, navigate mirror and laser mazes, test an acoustic room, and more. The museum’s collection is constantly updated.

The museum also hosts educational science shows, such as low-temperature shows, acoustic shows, and kitchen experiment demonstrations.

Address – 154 Borshchahivska Street, Kyiv

Opening hours:

Monday–Tuesday – closed

Wednesday–Friday – 11:00–18:00

Saturday–Sunday – 11:00–19:00

Ticket prices – details and visiting conditions are available on the museum’s website. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket office.

Kuboid Mathematics Museum, Kyiv

This is a space for exploring mathematical phenomena through experiments with interactive exhibits, featuring nearly 120 exhibits.

The museum is divided into 8 zones, each designed to immerse visitors in the world of mathematics:

Mathematics and Everyday Life – visitors learn how math is applied in sports, engineering, and technology. For example, you can snowboard while studying or reviewing angles and understanding how they affect your movements.

Tesseract – explore the center of a Voronoi diagram and unusual geometric shapes.

Pendulums and Measurements – a zone for experiments with time, space, and motion. Study mathematical patterns in the human body, explore the math behind art, and observe the magic of pendulums in action.

Geometry and Mechanisms – interact with gears, lenses, and mechanisms, experiment with number combinations to unlock “safes,” and explore scientific function transformations.

Shapes and Formulas – a space where mathematical equations come to life and take the form of real-world objects.

Creativity Space – a laboratory for building models of airplanes, rockets, and complex structures.

Ingenuity Space – features over 30 logic puzzles to train critical thinking.

Classrooms – specially equipped spaces for lessons, workshops, and masterclasses.

Address – 1 Akademika Glushkova Street (VDNH), Kyiv

Opening hours:

Tuesday–Friday – 10:00–18:00

Saturday–Sunday – 10:00–20:00

Hours may change during holidays.

Ticket prices:

General – 400 UAH

School group – 320 UAH (for groups of 10 or more students)

Discounted – free (available only at the museum ticket office)

Discounted tickets are available for:

Children under 3 years old

Orphans

Children of combatants

Combatants

Children whose parents died due to military actions

People with disabilities (groups I and II)

All tickets, except discounted ones, can be purchased online.

Kyiv Planetarium

The oldest and largest planetarium in Ukraine, featuring a modern space with a 360° digital dome and an 830 m² screen. The dome shows a variety of films about space, nature, the human body, the universe, planets, stars, and more.

The planetarium also hosts lectures on astronomy and natural sciences, shows, art programs, and educational and space-themed programs suitable for both children and adults.

For example, during lectures, specialists explain planetary motion, show seasonal constellations, discuss phenomena currently visible in the sky, and introduce visitors to upcoming space missions.

A unique feature is concerts, performances, and art installations held directly under the dome. Light, sound, and 360° projection create a fully immersive experience. The program schedule and events are available on the Kyiv Planetarium website.

The oldest and largest planetarium in Ukraine.

Photo: Kyiv Planetarium

Address – 57/3 Velyka Vasylkivska Street, Kyiv

Opening hours – daily from 10:00 to 21:40

Ticket prices – depend on the chosen event. Tickets can be purchased online.

Museum of Science, Poltava

This interactive science space opened in December 2023 at the National University “Yuriy Kondratyuk Poltava Polytechnic” to mark the university’s 205th anniversary.

The museum was created to popularize exact and natural sciences among students, encouraging interest in inventions, scientific research, and technology.

The exhibition is spread across several specially equipped halls, presenting scientific discoveries, phenomena, and inventions by Poltava Polytechnic researchers in an accessible and engaging way.

Notable exhibits include an optics room, where visitors can experiment with optical phenomena, and a magnetic bridge that can be disassembled to study the properties of magnets and magnetic forces.

Address – 24 Vitalii Hrytsaienka Avenue, Poltava

Opening hours:

Weekdays – 10:00–16:00

Weekends – 11:00–16:00

Ticket prices – free entry, but prior arrangement is required.

Museum of Interesting Science, Dnipro

This is a scientific and educational space for children and adults, where visitors can explore physics, chemistry, biology, and natural phenomena through experiments.

Here, everyone can feel like a scientist — interacting with exhibits, experimenting, and conducting investigations.

Highlights include:

Interactive displays explaining the laws of magnetic fields, gravity, and inertia

Exhibits demonstrating optical effects and illusions

Building an anatomical doll

Creating patterns using magnets, and more

Address – 2/3 Shmidta Street, Central Market (Ozerka Covered Market), 2nd floor, Dnipro

Opening hours:

Weekdays – visits by prior appointment (from groups of five people)

Weekends – 10:00–20:30

Ticket prices:

One ticket – 250 UAH

Two tickets – 240 UAH per person

Three or more – 230 UAH per person

Children and displaced persons – 220 UAH

Group tours (10 or more people) – 200 UAH per person (prior registration required)

Active combatants (UBD) – 50% discount

Noosphere Planetarium, Dnipro

In addition to star shows, this modern science and educational center hosts interactive programs.

The planetarium was founded in 1968 and underwent major renovations a few years ago, updating the hall, equipment, and creating exhibition spaces.

Visitors can enjoy a guided journey through the starry sky with a “space guide,” watch full-dome animations or films in the Star Hall, explore the Moon’s surface and craters, walk on Mars, and much more.

The planetarium also hosts various events, from children’s shows to scientific lectures and hackathons. The program schedule is available online.

Address – 10 Krutohirnyi Descent, Dnipro

Opening hours – daily from 10:00 to 20:00

Ticket prices – vary depending on the chosen program and seat. For example, a ticket for the program “Milky Way Galaxy: Stars, Nebulae, and Black Holes” costs 250–400 UAH and lasts 90 minutes. Tickets for any event can be purchased online.

Staff recommend bringing children aged 4 and older, as younger kids may be frightened by loud sounds or darkness in the Star Hall. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

A ticket is required for all visitors, regardless of age.

