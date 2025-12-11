Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at a December 11, 2025 press briefing, revealed sharp disagreements in ongoing Ukraine peace plan negotiations.

He outlined U.S. pressure for a rapid deal, Russia’s demands over Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, and emphasized that territorial compromises must reflect the will of the Ukrainian people.

Hereafter key statements on Ukraine Peace Plan and more.

– Head of the Presidential Office: If I remove any current government officials, I’m afraid that it will take weeks to find replacements, just like with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Justice. I don’t want to destabilize the Cabinet.

– Regional personnel changes: I must be shown a list of those who raise questions. I should receive it in the coming days. Once there are proposals — there will be decisions.

– Elections: There was a signal from the US — I responded, and I am ready for this. There are two important things that need to be worked out: security and legislation.

– Peace plan: The draft we handed to the US yesterday is not the final plan. The plan is a package of documents, and many of these documents are not finalized yet — they depend on what form the basic 20-point plan will take once adopted.

– On the 20 points in Peace Plan: There are positions on which we still have questions, including the issue of territories. As of today, it’s still difficult to say what will end up in the final documents.

– On the U.S. position: They see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are withdrawing from parts of Donetsk region, and the supposed compromise is that Russian forces would not enter those areas. Who would administer this territory — they don’t know.

– Donbas: “The Russians” want the entire Donbas — we do not accept that. The Americans are looking for some kind of format. They discussed the idea of a “free economic zone,” while “the Russians” call it a “demilitarized zone.” Our position in the plan is: a fair approach is to stay where we currently stand — along the contact line. This difference in positions is why the discussion is ongoing; nothing is agreed yet.

– Would Ukraine agree to a “free economic zone” in Donetsk region? The people of Ukraine will answer that. Either through elections or a referendum — but there must be a position from the Ukrainian people.

– Beyond Donetsk region: The document also proposed the withdrawal of “the Russians” from the occupied parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions. As for Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — we hold the current lines.

– Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP): “The Russians” want to keep the plant — we oppose this. So we have two key unresolved issues: the territories in Donetsk region and ZNPP. The U.S. wants a joint management format for the plant. As of now, it’s hard to say what kind of consortium that might be.

– About NATO perspectives: The U.S. does not want to see us in NATO. What separate arrangements the U.S. may have with Russia — we do not know. Over time, all secrets come out.

– Deadlines from the U.S. : There were no ultimatum dates. The U.S. wants to end this sooner. I think they wanted — or maybe still want — to have a clear understanding of the agreement by Christmas.

– When ceasefire could happen? : The only option for a ceasefire is if a framework agreement is signed. Erdoğan worked on an “energy truce” and on water issues, but the Russians will not agree to anything without a signed deal.

– Is Russia ready to end the war? They have serious economic problems and need a pause. Trump will increase pressure, and they don’t want that.

– Steps in working on the peace agreement: With the U.S., we will sign agreements on the economy and reconstruction, as well as security guarantees. These could run in parallel. There may be a Marshall Plan-type initiative for Ukraine.

– Raising salaries for the military: This depends on an additional budget Ukraine can secure.

– Size of the Armed Forces in the peace agreement: There were different numbers, but the current document mentions 800,000 troops.

– Russian language and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC): The approach to such issues will align with European legislation.

– Prisoner exchanges: The Russians have begun slowing down the process because they want broader political agreements.

