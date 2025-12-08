Documentary Film About Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment Presented in Kyiv

A new documentary film, “225,” about the soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, who endured the toughest events of the full-scale war, was presented in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ StratCom reported this on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

“This film is about my guys. About those who came to the unit from completely different lives but became brothers in arms. We are not actors or movie heroes — we just do our job. It is important for the country to know: behind every frontline, behind every liberated meter, there are real people — their resilience, their losses, their struggle,” emphasized Oleg Shyriaiev, commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and Hero of Ukraine.

Colonel Bohdan Senyk, head of the Armed Forces’ Main Communications Directorate and the film’s executive producer, noted that the film shows society the war as soldiers see it: without pomp, without embellishment, but with incredible human spirit.

“225 is a legendary unit with a thorny path and very diverse people. These are the ones who directly become part of history. And we, in turn, do everything so that these people are not forgotten, so that their names and deeds are remembered,” said Senyk.

Director Dmytro Kuievda remarked that the film “225” is not just a chronicle of combat—it is a reminder of the price of freedom and the people paying it today.

Filming lasted over six months — in dugouts, on positions, under fire, alongside those fighting real battles.

The film is available to watch online on the YouTube channel “Defenders of Independence.”

As Ukrinform reported, historians and military personnel prepared the documentary “Warriors of the Mountains” for the 10th anniversary of the creation of the “Edelweiss” Mountain Assault Brigade.