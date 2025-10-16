Top Films from International Festivals to Be Screened at Kyiv’s “Molodist”: Full Lineup Revealed

In the “Festival of Festivals” program of the Kyiv International Film Festival “Molodist,” films from the European Film Academy shortlist, the Cannes Film Festival winner, and Sunny Bunny will be screened. The organizers also announced three more films from the international program.

This was stated in a press release provided to Suspilne Kultura.

This year, “Molodist” will take place from October 25 to November 2. It will be the 54th edition of the festival. The main event of “Molodist” is traditionally the international competition. Previously, the organizers announced the first nine films of the program; now the list has been expanded to include:

“Reedland”, Sven Bresser, representing the Netherlands at this year’s Oscars;

A still from the film “Reedland” by director Sven Bresser. Provided by the festival organizers.

“The Fatigued”, Yuriy Dunay — the directorial debut of a cinematographer currently serving in the military. The film tells the story of war veterans carrying both physical and invisible scars of post-traumatic stress disorder, who find solace in each other while undergoing a long path to recovery.

A still from the film “The Fatigued” by Ukrainian director Yuriy Dunay. Provided by the festival organizers.

“Three Times”, Marlene Grinberg, about an elderly woman living in Argentina’s Patagonia with her granddaughter, teaching her to experience the world through dance.

A still from the film “Three Times” by director Marlene Grinberg. Provided by the festival organizers.

“Festival of Festivals”

The films in the “Festival of Festivals” program were announced separately:

“Cactus Pears”, Rohan Parashuram Kanawade – awarded Best Film at Sunny Bunny and also recognized at Sundance;

“Dracula”, Radu Jude – nominated for the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival;

“Kontinental ’25”, Radu Jude – received the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at Berlinale;

“It Was Just an Accident”, Jafar Panahi, who previously chaired the international jury of Molodist – the new film by the Iranian director won the Palme d’Or at Cannes;

“The Things You Kill”, Alireza Khatami;

“Two Seasons, Two Strangers”, Sho Miyake – winner of the top prize at the Locarno Film Festival;

“The Visitor”, Vytautas Katkus – awarded Best Director at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival;

“Silent Friend”, Ildikó Enyedi – won multiple awards at the Venice Film Festival, including the FIPRESCI Prize, and Luna Wedler received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actress;

“Pillion”, Harry Layton – won Best Screenplay in the “Un Certain Regard” section at Cannes;

“Below the Clouds”, Gianfranco Rosi – this documentary, which also touches on Russia’s war against Ukraine, received the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

About the festival

The first “Molodist” was held in 1970 as a two-day student showcase of short films from the Kyiv Karpenko-Karyi Institute of Theatrical Arts. Over the years, the event has grown into Ukraine’s leading festival for debut films, receiving official FIAPF accreditation and becoming an international platform for young directors. The festival’s General Director is Andriy Khalpakhchi.