Ukraine has received the first $1.5 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund under a new four-year program within the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram.

“Today, Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF under the new four-year program within the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The $1.5 billion has already been credited and will be directed toward financing priority budget expenditures and supporting macro-financial stability,” she said.

According to Svyrydenko, the total volume of the program amounts to $8.1 billion.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted $14.9 billion in financial support from the IMF to the state budget.

The head of government expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s partners for their trust and support, adding: “We continue implementing the agreed reforms aimed at preserving macroeconomic stability, strengthening state institutions, and advancing the course toward European integration.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 27 the IMF Executive Board approved a new four-year $8.1 billion Extended Fund Facility program for Ukraine.

External Financing Gap

According to joint estimates by the Government of Ukraine and the IMF, the total external financing gap for 2026–2029 is expected to amount to approximately $136.5 billion under the baseline scenario, the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukraine is expected to receive $3.83 billion in 2026 under four IMF program reviews.

Three reviews remain this year:

June 1, 2026 — $685.5 million

September 1, 2026 — $685.9 million

December 1, 2026 — $960.4 million

After that, two reviews are scheduled per year.

