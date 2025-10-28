Tea Festival at VDNH: Oolong, Pu-erh, Yoga, and Tantra

A tea festival will be held at VDNH: oolong and pu-erh, tantra and yoga.

The Kyiv Tea Festival will take place on October 11–12.

On October 11–12, Pavilion No. 4 at VDNH will host the autumn Kyiv Tea Festival, organized by the Teahouse tea school. It was reported by Hmarochos.

Visitors will enjoy a large tea market featuring more than 40 participants presenting teas ranging from classic black and green to oolong, pu-erh, matcha, and signature blends.

Each location will offer tastings, while a companion market nearby will feature original ceramics, textiles, and tea-time treats.

A highlight of the festival will be the “Tea Street” — a space of tea clubs, each immersing guests in its own atmosphere and rituals, from intimate meditative ceremonies to grand and spectacular performances.

Over the course of two days, there will be a series of workshops, including whistle-making, pottery, clay modeling, art therapy practices, neuronotherapy, tantra practice, nail-standing, and more. A music workshop area will also be available — a space for self-exploration through creativity, rhythm, and melody.

The festival’s guest of honor will be the Embassy of Vietnam, which will present authentic farm-grown green teas not found on store shelves.

The Teahouse school is preparing a series of lectures and practical sessions on various brewing methods, tea states, culture, and the business surrounding tea. Guests will gain knowledge both for their personal daily rituals and for professional development — for example, discussions will include whether it’s worth opening your own tea house and what challenges may arise in the process.

A new initiative — the Tea Flea Market — will feature tea ware repairs, accessory exchanges, and sales of pre-owned teapots and cups.

On the first day of the festival, October 11 at 11:00 a.m., a trainer from the Smartass fitness club network will lead a morning yoga session, and on October 12 at 10:00 a.m., a functional training workout. After each practice, participants will be invited to a tea ceremony.

Participation in the workouts is included in the ticket price, but advance registration is required, as the number of spots is limited.

The Take a Cat shelter will give visitors a chance to meet cats. At the previous festival in spring, five animals found new homes.

Funds will be raised for repairing combat vehicles for the “Yasni Ochi” strike UAV unit.

Tickets for the Kyiv Tea Festival can be purchased via the provided link.

Price: 250–400 UAH

Tags: