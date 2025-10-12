Bahroma at Khvyliovyi: Acoustic Charity Night for Art Saved Life

Bahroma at “Khvyliovyi” — a charity acoustic concert in Kyiv.

A charity acoustic concert with BAHROMA, Olena Karas, and IRYN, celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Art Saved Life foundation.

You’ll hear your favorite acoustic hits, experience genuine emotion, and enjoy the intimate atmosphere of @hvlv.music, where music becomes not only art but also support. Artists and audience will be together, on the same wavelength — no barriers, just music, voices, and raw emotions.

When: October 12, 2025

Doors open: 6:00 PM

Where: Khvyliovyi, 18 Verkhniy Val, Kyiv, Ukraine

Price: 350–400 UAH

Tickets for the concert are available via the link in the profile.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the programs of the ART SAVED LIFE charity foundation.

This evening will serve as a reminder: art truly saves lives.

