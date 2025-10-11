Rhythm Büro Returns to Brukxt with an Intimate Night of Deep Sound and Stellar Sets

Rhythm Büro at Brukxt — an intimate party featuring Forest on Stasys, Jin Synth, Vera Logdanidi, and Hidden Element.

Rhythm Büro will hold an intimate party for 500 people at Brukxt club in Kudryavka.

The lineup includes Forest on Stasys (Argentina), Jin Synth (Taiwan), Martinou (Sweden), as well as Vera Logdanidi, Borys, Hidden Element, Igor Glushko, Anastasia Slutska, Wieloroman, Unexplored Abyss, and Kristina.

When: Saturday–Sunday, October 11–12 (starting at 3 p.m.)

Where: 16-A Kudryavska Street, Kyiv, Ukraine

Price: 1200–1600 UAH

The organizers pay great attention to the location itself — the lighting, details, and new design solutions. They even have an idea to keep the summer courtyard as a dance floor but make it dry and warm for visitors.

For the first time at this event, the titans of light art — Blck Box and U2203 — will join forces. The visual setup is being prepared by masiks.production. There will also be a photo exhibition, a food court, and special music-free zones for communication and relaxation.

There will be two stages, but the organizers plan to use the entire club space to the fullest, turning it into several areas — from musical and artistic zones to chill-out spaces and food courts.

EMPR