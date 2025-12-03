Kyiv Court of Appeal released NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov’s detention. Lawyer Shcherban urges easing measures; prosecutor notes risks decreased, suggesting possible house arrest instead of detention.

A Kyiv court has released Ruslan Magamedrasulov, NABU detective who was detained in July 2025 when Ukrainian authorities revealed that he investigated high-profile criminal case about President Zelenskyy close circle well known as Midas or Mindich case.

According to court materials, the judges approved his release after reviewing the arguments from the defense, which insisted there was no legal basis to keep him in custody.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal was reviewing the appeal regarding the pre-trial detention of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Lawyer Olena Shcherban recalled that Magamedrasulov documented the high-profile “Mindichgate” case and has already been in pre-trial detention for over four months. In her opinion, the correct decision today would be to ease the preventive measure for the NABU detective.

What does Magamedrasulov say?

He reminded that on July 21, 2025, about 50 searches were conducted at the NABU detectives’ offices.

“Computer equipment, data carriers, cards, laptops, and phones were seized to obtain information about our investigations and later use it for blackmail. Such cases have occurred, have been recorded, and are being examined within the Bureau.

In this case, the expertise was carried out in a single day, the courts made decisions formally, and over five months the investigation has not responded to a single one of our requests.

To put pressure on me, my father — who has absolutely no relation to the events described — was sent to pre-trial detention,” he said.

Prosecutor’s statement

Prosecutor Oleksandr Hanilov claims that the preventive measure for Magamedrasulov was fully justified.

At the same time, he noted that the relevance of the risks has decreased.

“There are sufficient grounds to consider applying a preventive measure without detention, namely — house arrest,” he said.

But Kyiv Appeals Court has released NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov from pretrial detention, where he had spent the last 135 days. Magamedrasulov, who was arrested amid the high-profile investigation into the so-called Mindich corruption network, was freed directly in the courtroom.

According to NABU, the detective spent more than four months in the SIZO after being detained in connection with his involvement in exposing alleged large-scale corruption tied to influential figures. The appeals court ruled to lift his detention while imposing obligations: Magamedrasulov must appear immediately upon the first call of investigators and comply with procedural requirements.

Ruslan Magamedrasulov says he is grateful to all who supported him during his four months of detention and promised that the nation deserves and will be informed about all details of the high-profile corruption. pic.twitter.com/wGOa2sMQP9 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) December 3, 2025

His release marks a significant turn in a case that has stirred public attention and raised concerns about pressure on anti-corruption investigators.

Photo: Censor.NET

The Magamedrasulov case

Earlier, media reported that the head of the interregional NABU detectives’ department, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained by the SBU, was one of the key employees documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of “Kvartal 95,” Timur Mindich.

The SBU stated that one of the heads of the interregional NABU detectives’ departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the interregional NABU detectives’ departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.

On September 23, the court kept the NABU detective in detention.

On October 15, the court extended the pre-trial investigation by six months.

On December 2, the Pechersky District Court released Magamedrasulov’s father from pre-trial detention under house arrest.

