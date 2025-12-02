Denmark monitors funds provided to Ukraine, seeks explanations on Fire Point corruption claims, and plans to fast-track the company’s rocket fuel plant in Skrydstrup.

The Danish Ministry of Defense is concerned about reports of a corruption scandal in Ukraine and is awaiting explanations from the Ukrainian side regarding certain issues related to the company Fire Point.

This was stated by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the level of defense ministers, European Pravda informs.

Denmark is confident that the Danish plant Fire Point has no connection to the corruption scandal in Ukraine.

“There is no (corruption) connection with the plant in Denmark, as (during its operation) it is required to comply with Danish law. Therefore, regarding the establishment of Fire Point in Denmark, I have no concerns. But, of course, I am concerned about the ongoing discussion of the corruption scandal in Ukraine,” Poulsen said.

He added that Denmark “is doing everything possible to track the movement of the funds we provide.”

“We also have external auditors to monitor the donations we have made,” the Danish minister stressed.

According to him, during the meeting with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, which was scheduled for 1 December, he planned “to discuss, among other things, this issue.”

Issues related to corruption raised in Ukraine concerning Fire Point were also to be discussed with the Ukrainian minister: earlier, Denmark had requested a report “on certain points that were brought up publicly.”

The Danish government is preparing to disregard more than 20 laws and regulations so that the Ukrainian company Fire Point can build a solid rocket fuel production plant in Skrydstrup as quickly as possible.

