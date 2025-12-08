Ukraine to Spend $200 Billion on Roads to Bukovel’s Private Resorts — Including Those Linked to Kolomoyskyi and Mindich

Ukraine plans to spend at least UAH 9 billion from the 2026 state budget on roads in Ivano-Frankivsk region, including routes to private resorts like Bukovel, linked to MP Ihor Palytsia and his partners. Contracts with PBS LLC for repairs and new construction total UAH 2.46 billion, with another UAH 6.6 billion planned. Roads include the T-09-06 Ivano-Frankivsk – Nadvirna route and direct access to Bukovel. Investigations reveal potential conflicts of interest: Bukovel’s owners are Palytsia family members, and PBS LLC is connected to former MP Oleksandr Shevchenko. Competitor AzVirt MMC faced procedural barriers. Resort stays remain extremely expensive.

At least UAH 9 billion from Ukraine’s 2026 state budget is planned to be allocated for the construction and major repair of roads in the Ivano-Frankivsk region leading to private resorts. In particular, this concerns “Bukovel,” which is linked to MP Ihor Palytsia and his partners, including the controversial Timur Mindich. The work was commissioned by the Regional Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, and large contracts signed with PBS LLC provide funding without waiting for the end of the war. This was reported by OBOZ.ua.

Thus, the Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in the Ivano-Frankivsk region signed two contracts with PBS LLC on November 26 and 21 for major road repairs totaling UAH 2.46 billion. A tender is also planned for road repairs worth another UAH 6.6 billion, according to “Nashi Hroshi.”

What and where they plan to build: details

The contracts worth UAH 2.46 billion cover two routes:

– the road to Bystrytsia;

– the direct access road to Bukovel from the Nadvirna side.

Roads planned for construction. Photo: Nashi Hroshi.

Yes, UAH 2.18 billion will be spent to repair 22.8 km of the T-09-06 Ivano-Frankivsk – Nadvirna road between Pasichna and Bystrytsia. Another UAH 278 million will be allocated for repairing a section of the H-09 Mukachevo – Lviv road near the village of Mykulychyn.

Funding is planned immediately. In December 2025, UAH 146 million will be used from the largest tender, in 2026 – one billion, and in 2027 – another billion.

In addition, on December 3, the Service announced a tender for the development of project documentation for the construction of a completely new Carpathian road. It will run from Bystrytsia to Yablunytsia through Polianytsia, where the Bukovel resort is located.

The project provides for the construction of a 28.6-kilometer road. The estimated cost is UAH 6.57 billion.

Resort owners: what might be wrong with the tenders

“Bukovel” changed owners after Ihor Kolomoyskyi was imprisoned in the SBU detention center. Currently, Bukovel LLC is owned by Oksana and Zakhar Palytsia. Journalists note that they are the ex-wife and son of MP Ihor Palytsia, head of the “For the Future” faction.

Moreover, PBS LLC is registered to Bukovel resort employee Ivanna Nepyk. The real owner is considered to be former MP Oleksandr Shevchenko, who was the director of Bukovel.

“Shevchenko is a friend and business partner of MP Ihor Palytsia. He is a long-time ally of Ihor Kolomoyskyi. Previously, Kolomoyskyi himself was the owner of Bukovel,” journalists note.

According to media reports, structures of the Palytsia family may also be connected to companies previously owned by Timur Mindich – co-founder of the Kvartal-95 studio and business partner of Ihor Kolomoyskyi. In particular, Mindich owned PJSC “Tsentrelevatormlinbud,” which holds real estate in Kyiv. Currently, the company’s beneficiary is listed as Oksana Palytsia. He was also a co-founder of Carpathian Investment Alliance LLC, now owned by Oksana Palytsia and Oksana Tsikhotska.

Possible connections between the Palytsia and Mindich structures. Photo: Nashi Hroshi.

The publication notes that MPs from the “For the Future” faction voted to dismantle NABU and SAP, and on December 3 supported the “Servants of the People” in approving the 2026 budget, which allocates funds not only for roads to resorts but also for populist projects distributing money to the population.

According to the initiative group Free_svydovets, Bukovel LLC already approached two village councils in 2022 with a proposal to start preparations for building new resorts – “Bystrytsia” and “Turbat.” The publication notes that the new roads now being commissioned by the state lead directly to the area planned for the development of these new resorts.

The only competitor to PBS in both tenders was the Azerbaijani company AzVirt MMC. It filed several complaints regarding the procedures – from excessive detailing of work names and specifying particular equipment to non-compliance of Ukrainian forms with international standards. After partial changes to the documentation in the tender for the road repair near Mykulychyn, AzVirt’s cheaper bid was rejected.

As OBOZ.UA reported, a stay at Ukraine’s most famous winter resort – Bukovel – has never been cheap, especially during the New Year holidays. In 2025, accommodation can cost “astronomical” amounts – over UAH 200,000 for three nights.