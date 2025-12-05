French artist Alexandre Henry spent two years creating sculptures from Ukrainian furniture damaged by Russian attacks. To restore their elements, he used fragments of Russian missiles launched at Ukraine.

This was reported by NV.ua, citing Dezzen.

The project is called Light in the Darkness. Henry began working on it in 2023 when he came to Ukraine with the organization Dutch Civilian Action, which helps people from frontline areas. At that time, the organization invited the French artist as a photographer to visit several Ukrainian settlements with them and document their work.

Henry visited Izium, Kharkiv, and Kherson, and afterwards stayed in Kyiv for three months, where he had access to a studio to create his sculptures. The artist said he was struck by the resilience of the people he met, who decided to stay in their homes and continue their lives despite being close to the frontlines.

“These people show obvious fragility due to the trauma they have experienced, but also extraordinary dignity and determination. This deeply influenced my work and how I wanted to represent them through my sculptures,” Alexandre said.

Photo: Instagram alexandre.henry_

Henry visited towns in eastern Ukraine, where he saw many Ukrainian homes and household items destroyed by Russian shelling — objects that once served people in their daily lives.

“The items I found there became silent witnesses to what happened. For me, these artifacts take on the aspect of a portrait, revealing the visible or silent scars of civilians who have endured the war,” the French artist explained about the meaning of his work.

Henry collected about a dozen items damaged by explosions — some from destroyed Ukrainian homes, some he found on the battlefield, and others were given to him by people he met who shared their stories of the war.

Photo: Instagram alexandre.henry_

Dezzen writes that, in addition to damaged furniture, Henry collected remnants of Russian missiles and shells that he was allowed to keep, which he then melted down at Ukrainian foundries to create the missing parts of the objects.

“The very metal that was used to destroy these items will now be used to rebuild them, as a metaphor for Ukrainian families recovering after the war,” the artist said.

The results of the project — two wooden dining chairs repaired using parts made from cast aluminum — were first presented during Dutch Design Week 2025. According to Henry, after the exhibition in the Netherlands, he received inquiries from several institutions interested in showcasing his work. In the future, the artist plans to return to Ukraine to create new pieces.

