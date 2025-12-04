Ukrainian Holiday Comedy “Train to Christmas” to Screen in 90+ Cities Across Germany and Austria

Starting December 4, the Ukrainian family comedy “Train to Christmas” will begin screening in cinemas in Germany and Austria. The film will be shown in 92 cities and more than a hundred theaters.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing the press service of FILM.UA Distribution.

The geography of the international release covers 87 cities in Germany and 5 cities in Austria. The distributors are European companies Splendid Film, MaxDome, 24 Bilder, and Einhorn-Film.

FILM.UA’s Head of International Distribution, Yevhen Drachov, noted that German partners became interested in Ukrainian cinema after the successful release of the animated film “Mavka. The Forest Song.”

“We continue to cooperate, and in our plans is a wide release of the family comedy ‘Train to Christmas’ and the romantic fantasy ‘Mavka. The True Myth,’ which will premiere in Germany on March 5. For us, this is further confirmation that Ukrainian cinema has potential — both with a focus on Ukrainian audiences abroad and on the local audience,” Drachov emphasized.

The film’s plot unfolds on a train on the eve of Christmas. Passengers, who by chance find themselves in the same carriage, come together in anticipation of the holiday.

“Train to Christmas” is a sequel to the comedy “Train on December 31,” which became the highest-grossing Ukrainian comedy of 2025 (with box office earnings of 52 million UAH). In Ukraine, the release of the new installment began on December 1.

See the full list of cities below (the list is being updated). Find information about tickets and showtimes at this link.