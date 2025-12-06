Three Ukrainians Shortlisted for WTA Shot of the Year

Ukrainian tennis players Kostyuk, Svitolina, and Yastremska are nominated for WTA’s 2025 best shot award. Fans can vote via WTA’s Instagram post.

Among the contenders for the award are Ukrainian athletes: Kostyuk, Svitolina, and Yastremska, according to Korrespondent.net.

The WTA is holding a vote on its official account to determine the best shot on the women’s tour in 2025.

The nominees include Ukrainian tennis players: Marta Kostyuk (WTA No. 26), Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 14), and Dayana Yastremska (WTA No. 27).

It is worth noting that you can vote for the Ukrainians by leaving a comment under the WTA’s Instagram post.

Earlier, Ukrainian athletes have already won in this category: Kostyuk in March, Svitolina in April, and Yastremska in July.

Recall that Elina Svitolina received the award based on the results of the Billie Jean King Cup.