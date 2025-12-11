Interpreter Weeps in European Parliament While Telling 11-Year-Old Roman Oleksiv’s Story of Surviving 2022 Vinnytsia Rocket Attack

In the European Parliament, an interpreter broke down in tears while translating the story of 11-year-old Roman Oleksiv, who survived a missile strike in Vinnytsia in 2022. His mother was killed in the attack.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

The incident occurred on December 10 in Brussels, when the schoolboy shared his experience with Members of the European Parliament, according to Radio Svoboda.

Roman began his story with: “Hello everyone, my name is Roman, I’m 11 years old. I’m from Ukraine and currently live in Lviv. On July 14, 2022, my mom and I were in Vinnytsia, at a clinic. Three Russian missiles hit the building.”

The boy admitted that this was the last day he saw his mother and said goodbye to her.

While translating Roman’s story into English, the vice president’s assistant of the European Parliament could not hold back her tears. She apologized for becoming emotional but was unable to continue, and a colleague took over the next few lines.

That same day, the European Parliament screened the short film “Romchyk” about Roman Oleksiv’s story, the investigative film “Children for Putin” about the forced deportation of children to Russia, and the movie “Chyli.”

On July 14, 2022, Russian forces struck the center of Vinnytsia, killing 29 civilians, including three children. Among them was four-year-old Liza, who that day was going with her mother to a speech therapy session.

Roman Oleksiv and his mother were waiting for a doctor’s appointment. His 29-year-old mother was killed instantly by the missile strike, which also claimed the life of a medical worker.

The boy suffered burns over 45% of his body and internal organ damage. Roman’s father said that he burned his legs and buttocks when he sat on hot stones while crawling out of the rubble.

Doctors initially feared that Roman might never walk again, but he managed to return to school and resume ballroom dancing and playing the accordion.

Roman underwent at least 36 surgeries and, two years later, removed the facial mask used to prevent scarring.