Balance and Reflection — Mental Health Day at Spaska Cultural Center

When: October 11, 2025
Where: 13 Spaska Street, Kyiv, Ukraine
Price: 250 UAH
About the event
For Mental Health Day, we invite you to explore self-support tools together through practices and lectures. It was reported by ArtWizard.
What to expect:
11:30 a.m. — Lecture “Reflection and Resource”: how reflection helps maintain mental health and how to restore your personal resources
12:30 p.m. — Art Therapy “Me in Relationships”: using drawing to help you feel in communication the way you want
2:20 p.m. — Meditation “Presence Through Breath and Senses”: step by step, we develop an inner observer that brings deeper presence
3:20 p.m. — Practice “Yoga as Self-Regulation”: working with attention, muscle control, and the rhythm of tension and relaxation
About the venue
A local street culture project. A honey crossroads of creativity in the oasis of Podil