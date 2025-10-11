Balance and Reflection — Mental Health Day at Spaska Cultural Center

When: October 11, 2025

Where: 13 Spaska Street, Kyiv, Ukraine

Price: 250 UAH

About the event

For Mental Health Day, we invite you to explore self-support tools together through practices and lectures.

What to expect:

11:30 a.m. — Lecture “Reflection and Resource”: how reflection helps maintain mental health and how to restore your personal resources

12:30 p.m. — Art Therapy “Me in Relationships”: using drawing to help you feel in communication the way you want

2:20 p.m. — Meditation “Presence Through Breath and Senses”: step by step, we develop an inner observer that brings deeper presence

3:20 p.m. — Practice “Yoga as Self-Regulation”: working with attention, muscle control, and the rhythm of tension and relaxation

About the venue

Cultural Center Spaska 13

13 Spaska Street, Kyiv, Ukraine

A local street culture project. A honey crossroads of creativity in the oasis of Podil

