Nineteen Ukrainian sites have been added to UNESCO’s International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection, bringing the total to 46.

This was reported by LB.ua, citing Ukraine’s Minister of Culture, Tetiana Berezhna.

List of Ukrainian sites:

1. Akkerman Fortress, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region

2. Assumption Cathedral, Kharkiv

3. Borys and Hlib Cathedral, Chernihiv

4. Kharkiv Taras Shevchenko Academic Ukrainian Drama Theater, Kharkiv

5. Church of St. Paul (Kirche building), Odesa

6. L.Ye. Kenig Estate: Palace (Main Building), Trostianets, Sumy region

7. Movchansky Monastery, Putyvl, Sumy region

8. Pokrovska Church, Kharkiv

9. Primorsky Stairs, Odesa

10. Resurrection Church, Sumy

11. Kyrylivska Church, Kyiv

12. Transfiguration Cathedral, Sumy

13. Trinity Cathedral, Sumy

14. Settlement of the chronicle city of Iskorosten, Korosten village, Zhytomyr region

15. Archaeological complex “Baid Island,” Zaporizhzhia

16. Odesa Museum of Western and Eastern Art, Odesa

17. Odesa National Art Museum, Odesa

18. Odesa National Scientific Library, Odesa

19. Museum of Arts of Prykarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk

“This makes Ukraine one of the countries with the largest number of cultural heritage sites under the highest level of international legal protection in the field of humanitarian law. We will continue working to expand the list of sites under enhanced protection and to strengthen international legal mechanisms for the preservation of cultural property,” said the minister.

Transfiguration Cathedral in Sumy. Photo: Wikipedia

Enhanced protection is an international mechanism for safeguarding cultural heritage, provided for by the Second Protocol to the 1954 Hague Convention.

To receive this status, sites must meet three key criteria:

they are cultural heritage of outstanding significance for humanity;

they are protected through appropriate national legal and administrative measures that recognize their exceptional cultural and historical value and ensure the highest level of protection;

they are not used for military purposes or to shield military sites, and the Party exercising control over the cultural property has made a declaration confirming they will not be used in such a way.

