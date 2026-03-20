How Lina Kostenko Looks Now: 96-Year-Old Poet Shown in Rare Photos

Rare photos of legendary Ukrainian poet Lina Kostenko, who turned 96, have appeared online. The poet lives a private life but continues to inspire millions with her work.

For the first time in a long time, new footage has appeared online that is worth seeing.

Today, March 19, the legendary Lina Kostenko turns 96. The poet leads a private life, but rare photos of her have appeared online.

What she looks like now is reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing the official Instagram page of the publishing house “A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA.”

Recent photos of Lina Kostenko

In the photos, Lina Vasylivna appears in her familiar image — with a warm smile and a thoughtful gaze.

In one picture, she is reading a book in a cozy home setting; in another, the poet is wearing a dark sweater with abstract embroidery, with the collar of a burgundy shirt visible underneath.

Lina Kostenko. Photo: instagram.com/ababahalamaha

The photos were taken by Ivan Malkovych — a Ukrainian poet and director of the publishing house “A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA.”

“Happy birthday, dear Lina Vasylivna! Many happy years! It is a great honor to bring your lofty word to people! In these historic days of great trials, Lina Kostenko courageously remains on the front line of the national defense. God, protect our Homeland and our Queen!” the post says.

What 96-year-old Lina Kostenko looks like now. Photo: instagram.com/ababahalamaha

Where Lina Kostenko lives

Despite her advanced age, Lina Kostenko continues to work and inspire millions with her words.

She leads a private life, rarely appears in public, and does not use social media. The poet currently lives in Kyiv and continues to write, remaining one of the most important figures in modern Ukrainian literature.

Five songs based on Lina Kostenko’s poems worth listening to

Jamala — “Neanderthals”

The singer admitted that she really wanted to create a song using lines from this poem. She wrote to Kostenko to ask the poet for permission to do so.

ROXOLANA — “Ochyma”

The song “Ochyma” is the debut work of Ukrainian singer ROXOLANA based on Lina Kostenko’s poem “With your eyes you told me: I love you.” The poetry of the legendary poet comes to life in a modern musical interpretation.

Artem Pivovarov — “Valtorna”

“Valtorna” is a kind of poetic composition that lasts six minutes and combines poetry, modern sound, a harmonious blend of vocalists’ voices and a church choir, ethnic and electronic instruments, and a striking recitation of the poem at the end. The composition is based on Lina Kostenko’s poem “I unlock the dawn with a violin key…”.

KOZAK SYSTEM — “Kryla”

KOZAK SYSTEM set Lina Kostenko’s poem to music in the song “Kryla,” conveying its strength and inspiration through sound. The track combines rock with Ukrainian folk motifs, emphasizing freedom and resilience of spirit.

Oksana Mukha — “Evening Sun”

In the song “Evening Sun,” Oksana Mukha brings Lina Kostenko’s poetry to life through a gentle and lyrical melody. The track conveys the warmth and calm of an evening mood, reflecting the depth and sensitivity of her words. The music highlights the poetic elegance of the text and the emotional atmosphere of the poem.