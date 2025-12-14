Uzhhorod Skansen opened an exhibition by the Embroidery Studio “Kosytsia,” showcasing traditional shirts, bead ornaments, and recreated folk textiles from Transcarpathian regions.

An exhibition of embroidered shirts based on authentic patterns from the museum’s collection has opened at the Uzhhorod Skansen.

This was reported on Facebook by the Transcarpathian Museum of Folk Architecture and Life, as cited by Ukrinform.

An exhibition titled “Our History” by the Embroidery Studio “Kosytsia,” which has been operating at the museum for ten years, has opened in the exhibition hall of the Transcarpathian Museum of Folk Architecture and Life.

According to reports, the exhibition serves as a kind of summary of the studio’s many years of work. Eighteen artisans have presented 46 shirts and 52 bead ornaments.

Photo: Uzhhorod Skansen

Photo: Uzhhorod Skansen

The Skansen notes that among the shirts representing the ethnographic regions of the area, special attention should be given to the small children’s shirts. These were created as part of a separate studio project dedicated to Ukraine’s Independence Day. Children born on August 23 and 24 at the Uzhhorod maternity hospital received such a wonderful gift.

The exhibition also features a “haitka” ritual towel, recreated based on a pattern displayed in a house from the village of Orikhovytsia, Uzhhorod district, in the museum. An important part of the exhibition is photographs illustrating the studio’s history.

It is reported that the museum studio first started in 2015. At that time, a group of folk embroidery enthusiasts who wanted to make shirts similar to those worn by their grandfathers and great-grandfathers were taught the art of embroidery by master Tetiana Kohutych, a graduate of Yuriy Melnychuk’s embroidery courses at the Ivan Honchar Museum in Kyiv.

Most of the first-year classes at the studio, as well as subsequent courses, were accompanied by demonstrations of folk clothing from the museum’s collection and thematic lectures on the embroidery features of each region of Transcarpathia. The final goal of the classes was for each participant to complete a finished piece — a shirt. First-year graduates Viktoriia Spivak and Halyna Munchak continued the work they had started and remain actively involved to this day.

Since the studio’s founding, ten courses have been held, with participants creating replicas of shirts from the Uzhhorod Skansen’s collection in each course. Currently, a new studio course is underway, focused on studying and reproducing the women’s “kosytsia” shirt of Transcarpathian valleys. To date, the “Kosytsia” studio’s portfolio includes men’s and women’s shirts from the Hutsuls, Boykos, Lemkos, Borzhava, Tereble, Turia, and Svaliava valley communities.

As reported by Ukrinform, “Towels of Hope” bearing the names of soldiers who are missing or in captivity were recently blessed at the Holy Protection Cathedral in Rivne.

Tags: