Kelsie Kimberlin, American – Ukrainian singer and activist, explores her decision to travel to Ukraine and work on her documentary The Last Message, which honors her fallen cousin and documents the real-life human cost of the war.

The interview with UA officer Andrii Galatian, they covers experiences filming on the frontlines, meeting Ukrainian servicemen and civil activists, and belief that truth can only be told by being present and witnessing the devastation firsthand.

American-Ukrainian singer Kelsie Kimberlin risks her life on the frontlines while filming the documentary “The Last Message” — a tribute to her fallen cousin and a call for the world not to forget about Ukraine.

The documentary’s goal is to show the human cost of war and to spark a new wave of international awareness and support for Ukraine.

During her trip, Kelsie Kimberlin met with Ukrainian soldiers, civic activists, and members of the journalism community.

That’s how she met Andrii Galatian, Acting Head of the Information and Analytical Center for National Security of Ukraine.

At the meeting, they discussed the unique role of truthful stories in countering Russian disinformation and propaganda, one of the Center’s key missions.

Mr. Halat showed Ms. Kimberlin several videos featuring her songs dedicated to Ukraine, which had been previously shared on the Center’s platforms and widely distributed in the English-speaking segment of social media around the world.

“You can’t understand this war sitting in a studio in Washington,” emphasized the American singer. “You have to walk through the ruins, look people in the eyes, feel their pain and strength — only then can you tell the truth.”

In turn, Andrii Galatian, who currently serves as an officer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted:

“Bringing the truth to people — by touching its sources personally, no matter how dangerous they are — is a truly heroic mission. The creative role of people like American Kelsie Kimberlin or Frenchman Paul Manandiz in countering Russian aggression against my homeland is invaluable. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, they have continuously reminded the world of the threat Putin’s Russia poses to global peace.” They also discusses the role of Kelsie’s music and visual projects (such as her songs “Armageddon,” “Another Chance To Live Again,” and “Turn Back”) in supporting Ukraine, countering Russian disinformation, and amplifying voices from the frontline in collaboration with the Information and Analytical Center for National Security of Ukraine and other partners.

Andrii Galatian’s team assisted Kelsie in preparing and ensuring safety during the filming of mentioned music videos dedicated to Ukraine in Kyiv, Bucha, and Hostomel.

The film “The Last Message” is being produced with the support of EMPR.media, the Information and Analytical Center for National Security of Ukraine, the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the UA Direct International Charity Foundation.

