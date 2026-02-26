Exclusive empr.media footage filmed by a Russian machine gunner shows the chilling approach and first moments after landing at Hostomel airfield on Feb 24, 2022. Witness the frontline chaos, explosions, and intensity of the initial invasion in Ukraine — unfiltered and gripping.Tags: frontline footage Hostomel invasion kyiv russia ukraine war
Shocking Russian Footage: Hostomel Airfield Invasion Feb 24, 2022 – Raw War Chaos
